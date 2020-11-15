FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather feeling like Fall once again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a cold front passed Sunday morning, the local weather is starting to feel like Fall once again. Temperatures will be below normal for a couple of days.
Morning lows Monday through Thursday will be in the mid 40s. That’s certainly jacket weather if the kids have a morning bus stop this week. The afternoons will feel extremely nice with highs in the low 70s under bright sunshine. If you have a chance to get outside during the day this week, make sure to enjoy this beautiful weather.
Next weekend a few showers look possible along the coast. Inland areas should stay dry, so certainly don’t cancel any plans. Temperatures will be trending warmer by the weekend as high pressure sets up to our east.
A quick series of cold fronts look to arrive Monday 11/23 and then again Wednesday 11/25 just before Thanksgiving. An early look at the very long range forecast shows a potential for a few storms the day before Thanksgiving. So be sure to check back with us in the coming week to stay alerted.
Hurricane Iota is forecast to undergo rapid intensification through the day Monday. Iota will make landfall as a Category 4 Major Hurricane early Tuesday. Landfall could occur very close to where Major Hurricane Eta made landfall just a few weeks ago.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.