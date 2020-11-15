FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Autumn feel returns this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front will push through the local area today bringing back an autumn like feel. A narrow band of light to moderate rain will be just ahead of the front and will cause 15 minutes of light to moderate rain during the late morning hours.
Skies will gradually clear during the afternoon with breezy winds expected. Temperatures will immediately drop about 10 degrees as the front passes. Therefore daytime highs will likely be recorded just prior to frontal passage in the morning today.
It’s jacket weather for the upcoming work/school week. Early morning lows will dip into the mid 40°s Monday through Thursday. Afternoon highs will be very comfortable making it to the low 70°s under sunny skies.
Temperatures will gradually warm to end the week as we see high pressure situated to our east allowing for warmer return flow off the Gulf of Mexico.
A few showers primarily along the coast will be possible next weekend. Inland areas will likely stay dry. Our next best chance for rain appears to be Monday, Nov. 23, as a weak cold front enters the area. A stronger cold front looks to arrive the day before Thanksgiving.
Iota is now a hurricane in the Central Caribbean. Iota is forecast to rapidly intensify as it approaches Nicaragua. Landfall is forecast to occur early Tuesday morning as a major category 4 hurricane. Landfall is projected to be just 50 miles from where Major Hurricane Eta made landfall just a few weeks ago.
