Firefighters respond to building fire on Darryl Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a building fire in the 10900 block of Darryl Drive at the Brandywine apartments on Saturday, Nov. 14.
According to officials, when firefighters arrived on scene they found one building completely engulfed in flames and were able to keep the fire from spreading to the neighboring buildings.
While looking for hot spots, firefighters located an unidentified deceased person. The body was removed and sent for identification.
Anyone with information about this fire is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
