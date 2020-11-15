Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish remain top 2 teams in both polls; UL-Lafayette now ranked in both polls

Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish remain top 2 teams in both polls; UL-Lafayette now ranked in both polls
10/10/20 MFB Alabama vs Ole Miss Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Photo by Kent Gidley (Source: Kent Gidley)
By Spencer Chrisman | November 15, 2020 at 1:10 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 1:23 PM

NEW YORK (WAFB) - Alabama and Notre Dame remain the top two teams in both major college football polls, with Ohio State and Clemson rounding out the top four.

RELATED: Levi Lewis throws 3 TDs to lead No. 25 Louisiana-Lafayette past South Alabama

The Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns have moved up to No. 24 in the AP Top 25 Poll and have jumped back into the top 25 in the AMWAY Coaches Poll to No. 25.

AP TOP 25 POLL:

  1. Alabama (6-0) [60 first-place votes]
  2. Notre Dame (8-0) [1 first-place vote]
  3. Ohio State (3-0) [1 first-place vote]
  4. Clemson (7-1)
  5. Texas A&M (5-1)
  6. Florida (5-1)
  7. Cincinnati (7-0)
  8. BYU (8-0)
  9. Indiana (4-0)
  10. Wisconsin (2-0)
  11. Oregon (2-0)
  12. Miami (7-1)
  13. Georgia (4-2)
  14. Oklahoma State (5-1)
  15. Coastal Carolina (7-0)
  16. Marshall (7-0)
  17. Iowa State (5-2)
  18. Oklahoma (5-2)
  19. Northwestern State (4-0)
  20. USC (2-0)
  21. Liberty (8-0)
  22. Texas (5-2)
  23. Auburn (4-2)
  24. Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1)
  25. Tulsa (4-1)

AMWAY COACHES POLL:

  1. Alabama (6-0) [57 first-place votes]
  2. Notre Dame (8-0) [3 first-place votes]
  3. Ohio State (3-0) [2 first-place votes]
  4. Clemson (7-1)
  5. Florida (5-1)
  6. Texas A&M (5-1)
  7. Cincinnati (7-0)
  8. BYU (8-0)
  9. Miami (7-1)
  10. Indiana (4-0)
  11. Georgia (4-2)
  12. Wisconsin (2-0)
  13. Oregon (2-0)
  14. Oklahoma State (5-1)
  15. Marshall (7-0)
  16. Iowa State (5-2)
  17. Oklahoma (5-2)
  18. Coastal Carolina (7-0)
  19. USC (2-0)
  20. Northwestern (4-0)
  21. Auburn (4-2)
  22. Liberty (8-0)
  23. Texas (5-2)
  24. North Carolina (6-2)
  25. UL-Lafayette (7-1)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.