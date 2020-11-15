Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish remain top 2 teams in both polls; UL-Lafayette now ranked in both polls

NEW YORK (WAFB) - Alabama and Notre Dame remain the top two teams in both major college football polls, with Ohio State and Clemson rounding out the top four.
The Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns have moved up to No. 24 in the AP Top 25 Poll and have jumped back into the top 25 in the AMWAY Coaches Poll to No. 25.
- Alabama (6-0) [60 first-place votes]
- Notre Dame (8-0) [1 first-place vote]
- Ohio State (3-0) [1 first-place vote]
- Clemson (7-1)
- Texas A&M (5-1)
- Florida (5-1)
- Cincinnati (7-0)
- BYU (8-0)
- Indiana (4-0)
- Wisconsin (2-0)
- Oregon (2-0)
- Miami (7-1)
- Georgia (4-2)
- Oklahoma State (5-1)
- Coastal Carolina (7-0)
- Marshall (7-0)
- Iowa State (5-2)
- Oklahoma (5-2)
- Northwestern State (4-0)
- USC (2-0)
- Liberty (8-0)
- Texas (5-2)
- Auburn (4-2)
- Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1)
- Tulsa (4-1)
- Alabama (6-0) [57 first-place votes]
- Notre Dame (8-0) [3 first-place votes]
- Ohio State (3-0) [2 first-place votes]
- Clemson (7-1)
- Florida (5-1)
- Texas A&M (5-1)
- Cincinnati (7-0)
- BYU (8-0)
- Miami (7-1)
- Indiana (4-0)
- Georgia (4-2)
- Wisconsin (2-0)
- Oregon (2-0)
- Oklahoma State (5-1)
- Marshall (7-0)
- Iowa State (5-2)
- Oklahoma (5-2)
- Coastal Carolina (7-0)
- USC (2-0)
- Northwestern (4-0)
- Auburn (4-2)
- Liberty (8-0)
- Texas (5-2)
- North Carolina (6-2)
- UL-Lafayette (7-1)
