Brees says ‘injury kept him from doing his job’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drew Brees suffered a rib injury in the second quarter against the Niners, and wasn’t able to play the second half in a Saints win.
Coach Payton said Brees will get an MRI and an X-ray. After the contest, Brees was asked why he couldn’t return to the field after halftime.
“The injury kept me from doing my job. I would not be effective if I went back in the game,” said Brees.
It became really apparent to Brees that he wasn’t going to be effective when he was throwing in warmups before the third quarter started.
Brees was also asked how long will the injury keep him out.
“I’m going to take it one day at a time,” said Brees.
Jameis Winston filled in for No. 9 in the second half.
