LSP investigating two overnight deadly crashes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating two separate overnight deadly crashes that happened in a three hour span.
LSP responded to seven separate injury crashes overnight in the Baton Rouge area.
The first crash occurred at approximately 11 p.m. on Friday Nov. 13, on Siegen Lane north of Interstate 10.
The crash claimed the life of a 22-year-old pedestrian, Aubrey Martin.
According to officials, Martin was struck by a Dodge Charger as she was attempting to cross Siegen Lane. Martin walked directly into the path of the Charger and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Charger was properly restrained and was not injured. Troopers do not suspect impairment as a contributing factor for the driver of the Charger.
The investigation is ongoing and the findings will be forwarded to the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office pending the completion of the investigation.
The second crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 14, on LA 1 north of Brusly near the Old Cinclare Sugar Mill.
The crash has claimed the life of 29-year-old Barry Jermaine Bell.
Officials state that the crash occurred as Bell was driving a Mercury Grand Marquis north on LA 1 and for reasons still under investigation, Bell’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
Bell was not restrained and sustained severe injuries. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased upon arrival.
The investigation is ongoing.
