High school football looks much different amid coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Local high school games are taking a hit, as 15 games were cancelled this weekend.
To say that high school football season is different this year is an understatement. As COVID-19 outbreaks add up and games are cancelled, coaches are looking for other teams to paly to get their athletes back on the field.
“Kids are resilient. I think that the coaches sometimes have a trickier time to adjust because you may be playing one team that plays a certain type of offense or defense, and in two days you have to adjust it to a different style. But kids just want to play football,” says Catholic High’s Athletic Director James Kelly.
That’s what Catholic High has done. They beat Ruston last week and took on Acadiana tonight. Both opponents scheduled at the last minute after a local team had to cancel.
“I had to say, we’ve had to be very flexible and our coaches have done an amazing job through, you know, their networking and just make games happen,” says Barbara Cerniauskas whose son is a senior on Catholic’s football team.
Uncle Lionel Singleton is mainly excited just to his nephew play, “Well, I figured if they can substitute a team with somebody they lose, that’s fine. As long as they get to play.”
Under LHSAA rules, schools can opt out of games if they have COVID-19 issues. It will not affect a team’s power points or their standing, though teams have to play at least four games to make the playoffs. However, the faster the state can get a handle on the virus, the easier it will be to continue the football season as planned.
