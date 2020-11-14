FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much anticipated cold front arrives Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our next real taste of Fall is on the doorstep. A cold front will be working out of the Central Plains overnight and will push into and through the local area quickly Sunday morning.
Most will receive less than 0.10″ of rain lasting for only 15 minutes or so. Once the front passes expect an immediate drop in temperature of 5 to 10 degrees.
The changes this front will provide will be noticeable. Locally temperatures will be close to if not slightly below normal for the next several days.
Temperatures will be coldest for back to work and school mornings. Grab the jackets for out the door as morning lows dip into the mid 40s Monday through Wednesday.
A warming trend will begin by the end of the week as high pressure sets up to our east bringing return flow back off the warmer Gulf of Mexico.
As we move into next weekend, enough moisture will start to pool that we could see a stray PM shower or two next Saturday and Sunday. Most stay dry so don’t cancel any outdoor plans.
Another cold front is expected to arrive towards the end of our exclusive 10-day forecast on Monday (11/23). This front will trigger some showers and t-storms as it crosses the area.
In the tropics, Theta continues way out in the NE Atlantic. Iota is forecast to rapidly intensify Sunday into Monday as it becomes a Major Hurricane before landfall in Nicaragua late Monday or early Tuesday. This is the same area that was hard hit by Major Hurricane Eta just a few weeks ago.
