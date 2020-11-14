FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arrives Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our next cold front is set to arrive Sunday morning. In the meantime expect temperatures much warmer than normal to continue today.
Afternoon highs will be close to a record today. The forecast high for metro Baton Rouge is 83° just 2 degrees away from tying the record of 85° set back in 1951.
This unseasonable start to November will finally see a cool down beginning Sunday. A strong cold front will arrive tomorrow morning around 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. Expect a broken line of light to moderate rain out ahead of the cold front.
Most will receive less than a 0.10″ of rain that will last less than 15 minutes. Temperatures will take about a 5-10° immediate drop once the front moves through but should rebound to at or near 70° by mid-afternoon Sunday.
Morning temperatures will be considerably cooler for the work/school week. Morning lows will dip into the mid 40°s through Wednesday.
Make sure the kids have jackets if they have a morning bus stop. Afternoon’s will be quite pleasant during this time with abundant sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70°s.
Southerly winds will return by the end of the week ushering in a warming trend. Moisture levels will be slow to increase so expect it to be mainly dry next weekend with only a stray p.m. shower or two expected. Another cold front is expected to push through the area by the end of our exclusive 10-day forecast.
In the tropics, we are about to say goodbye to Theta as it begins to transition into a post-tropical system in the Northeast Atlantic.
Iota is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane before moving into Central America by Monday. Neither system poses any threat to Louisiana.
