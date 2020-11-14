Fans will need to purchase tickets ahead of tonight’s 5A matchup between Acadiana at Catholic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fans who plan to attend tonight’s highly anticipated matchup between the Acadiana Rams at the Catholic High Bears will need to purchase tickets online before the tonight’s game.
Fans can purchase tickets by clicking here.
The top-ranked and defending class 5A Acadiana Rams (5-0) will be traveling to Baton Rouge to take on the No. 8 ranked Catholic High Bears (4-2) kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
