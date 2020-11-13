REPORT: Preliminary coroner report says drowning likely cause of Baldwin teen’s death

The following is a report from KATC:
The report on Charles' death released Friday says that contributing factors in the determination of that cause included the following: muddy water in Charles' airways, hyper inflated lungs, and water in sphenoid sinuses.
The coroner’s office states there were no “ante mortem” injuries or injures before he died. They also noted the lacerations found on Charles were due to the autopsy procedure. Other injuries on Charles, they say, happened after he died and were likely from aquatic animal activity from where Charles' body was found.
A manner of death has not been determined pending final autopsy, toxicology and investigation by law enforcement, they say.
The family of Quawan Charles has stated that they believe foul play was a factor in his death. A picture of Charles after death has been shared on social media causing concerns about the investigation into his death. Read more here
An independent autopsy will also be conducted.
