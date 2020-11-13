Police: 1 dead in shooting on N 40th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday, Nov. 12.
The shooting happened around 8:19 p.m. in the 1000 block of N 40th Street.
Police say Desmond Perryman, 28, was found lying in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives do not have a motive or suspect at this time, police say.
Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call BRPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867(STOP).
