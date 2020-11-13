Body of missing 19-year-old found behind shed on Harper’s Ferry Avenue, deputies say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The body of a 19-year-old, who had been missing for almost two weeks, has been found outside of a home in the Shenandoah area, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the body of Coby Beauchamp, 19, was found behind a shed in the 1600 block of Harper’s Ferry Avenue on the morning of Friday, Nov. 13.
EBRSO responded to shots fired at a home in the 16800 block of Cold Harbor Avenue on Nov. 1. The resident of the home, 18-year-old Dayne Amman, told deputies he fired a rifle at Beauchamp for allegedly trespassing on his property, according to arrest records. Amman said he fired at Beauchamp because he “had a history of doing bad things,” deputies say.
According to arrest records, Amman said he was not provoked or threatened at the time and did not call law enforcement. Deputies searched the area on Nov. 1 but did not find Beauchamp nor any evidence that he was shot.
Deputies searched the area again Friday, Nov. 13 after receiving a tip from a witness who saw Beauchamp run between two houses in a direction different from what previous witnesses said. During the second search, Beauchamp was found dead between a shed and a fence in the back yard, deputies say.
Amman was booked into parish prison for attempted second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
The coroner’s office is assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation and is expected to conduct an autopsy on Beauchamp by Tuesday.
The case remains under investigation.
