Media selects LSU basketball to finish 3rd in SEC; Watford, Smart named to All-SEC squads

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The LSU basketball team has been selected by members of the media to finish third in the SEC.
Tennessee is predicted to win the conference and Kentucky has been picked to finish second.
LSU sophomore forward Trendon Watford was chosen for the preseason All-SEC first team and junior point guard Javonte Smart was named to the second team.
PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
1. Tennessee
2. Kentucky
3. LSU
4. Florida
5. Alabama
6. Arkansas
7. Auburn
8. South Carolina
9. Ole Miss
10. Missouri
11. Texas A&M
12. Mississippi State
13. Georgia
14. Vanderbilt
SEC PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Keyontae Johnson - Florida
FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC
John Petty Jr. - Alabama
Keyontae Johnson - Florida
Brandon Boston Jr. - Kentucky
Trendon Watford - LSU
John Fulkerson - Tennessee
SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC
Olivier Sarr - Kentucky
Javonte Smart - LSU
Dru Smith - Missouri
AJ Lawson - South Carolina
Yves Pons - Tennessee
Savion Flagg - Texas A&M
