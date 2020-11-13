Mayor Broome announces 2021 community health needs assessment

“Three years ago, when we put together the last community health needs assessment, we began to focus on addressing not only health issues, but the social determinants of health that can make it more difficult for people to be healthy. We’ve made a lot of progress over the last several years, from improving access to working with local partners to make healthy food more available. 2020 has brought new, global health challenges, and again our local healthcare organizations worked together to overcome them. That collaboration is why I’m confident we can continue to address the community’s needs and improve the health of Baton Rouge,” said Edgardo Tenreiro, CEO of Baton Rouge General.