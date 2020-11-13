The Louisiana’s National Guard 769th Brigade Battalion deploys several guardsmen today for their first deployment

Sigure has been working towards his first mission for 9 years, and now he will get the chance to serve his country and protect it. “It’s not about the enemy that’s in front of you. It’s about, you know, what you’re leaving behind back home. So, that’s pretty much my motivation. If everybody had the attitude of someone else to do it, someone else to volunteer and step up…and protect what we got going on here in the US and protect our families. So, somebody’s got to do it,” says Sigure.