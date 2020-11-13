Gov. Edwards to hold three media events Friday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Source: Gerald Herbert)
By WAFB Staff | November 13, 2020 at 7:50 AM CST - Updated November 13 at 8:49 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will make a joint announcement with Ochsner Health and Xavier University. In the afternoon, he will hold a media briefing on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 as well as Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta. Then, he will hold a bill signing for Senate Bill 44.

We will stream all of these events as they happen on all of our digital platforms.

10 a.m. Our Vision for a Healthier State Announcement - Being held in New Orleans at the Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center

3 p.m. News Conference about COVID-19 and hurricane recovery - Being held in Baton Rouge in the Governor’s Press Room

5 p.m. Senate Bill 44 Signing - Being held in Baton Rouge in the Governor’s Press Room

