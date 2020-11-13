FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday the 13th looking good

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a pretty good feeling on your Friday morning – clear skies, light northeast winds and temperatures in the upper 40°s to low/mid 50°s. Nothing “unlucky” about your forecast for THIS Friday the 13th – another day of sunshine and still, a bit warmer than normal, but overall quite nice – a high of 80°. Overnight, mostly clear and pleasantly cool – a low of 54°; tomorrow, sunny and mild, our high topping out in the lower 80°s. Sunday, a cold front swings through SE LA/SW MS that may bring a few isolated showers Sunday afternoon/evening and MUCH cooler November weather early next week!