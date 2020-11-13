FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers on Sunday, then true fall weather arrives!

The final advisory was written on Eta early Friday morning, but we have a brand new tropical depression to track as of 9 a.m. Friday. Tropical Depression #31 has formed in the central Caribbean and will likely become Tropical Storm Iota within the next day or so. The forecast shows it reaching Category 2 intensity before nearing Central America by early next week. It is worth noting that some guidance does bring it to ‘major’ hurricane intensity and we also have some models that keep the storm a little north of Nicaragua and Honduras.