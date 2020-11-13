FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers on Sunday, then true fall weather arrives!

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nice weather continues for the next couple of days, although temperatures will continue to be a bit above normal. Our next impactful weather will be in the form of a strong cold front arriving on Sunday.
Today’s Forecast
Enjoy a beautiful Friday around the area, with bright sunshine and highs in the low 80s. If you’re headed to any of the high school football games tonight, weather should be just about perfect, with kickoff temps in the mid 60s falling to near 60° by the end of the games.
Weekend Outlook
Little change is expected on Saturday, with a morning start in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s, and dry weather continuing under mostly sunny skies. But changes arrive by Sunday as a strong cold front moves through the region. Models continue to trend a bit quicker with the arrival of the front, showing it moving through much of the area by or before lunchtime on Sunday. The front will deliver a slight chance of showers, followed by clearing skies and much cooler temperatures.
Next Week
We’ll finally see a return of some true fall weather next week in the wake of Sunday’s cold front. Morning lows will range from the mid 40s to mid 50s, with highs generally in the low to mid 70s. No rainfall is expected through the workweek.
Tropical Update
The final advisory was written on Eta early Friday morning, but we have a brand new tropical depression to track as of 9 a.m. Friday. Tropical Depression #31 has formed in the central Caribbean and will likely become Tropical Storm Iota within the next day or so. The forecast shows it reaching Category 2 intensity before nearing Central America by early next week. It is worth noting that some guidance does bring it to ‘major’ hurricane intensity and we also have some models that keep the storm a little north of Nicaragua and Honduras.
Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Theta continues to hang on over the eastern Atlantic. However, it should slowly weaken in the coming days and largely remain over open water.
