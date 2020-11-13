FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arriving Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a warm but enjoyable Friday afternoon under blue skies and sunshine and we all get to enjoy a nice evening with skies staying clear and temperatures slowly falling through the 60s.
Saturday’s sunrise will be under mainly-clear skies with a cool daybreak start in the mid 50s for metro Baton Rouge. Saturday highs will reach the low 80s with just a handful of fair weather clouds in the afternoon. Winds will swing around from the east in the morning to the southeast and south by the afternoon and early evening, delivering a slight uptick in the local humidity but barely enough to be noticeable.
A cold front will be moving from west-to-east through the U.S. Southern Plains on Saturday and will be draped over the northern parishes by Sunday’s sunrise. The front will sweep across Louisiana on Sunday, moving through metro Baton Rouge around mid day and reaching the coastal waters near sunset. Skies over the Red Stick will begin clearing during the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s for much of the viewing area.
As the Storm Team has been saying all week long, Sunday’s front will not be much of a rainmaker: rain chances for the WAFB area are posted at 20% or less. Those WAFB communities that do get rain on Sunday will likely see little more than brief light showers and sprinkles.
Next week will be mainly-sunny yet much, much cooler than this past week. Morning lows for the capital region will be in the 40s from Monday through Thursday with highs in the low 70s for the first half of the work week. Afternoon highs will rebound into the upper 70s for next Friday and the following weekend (Nov 21-22). And rain finally makes an appearance in the extended outlook for Sunday (Nov 22) into Monday (Nov 23).
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued its final advisory for Eta at 3 a.m. CST Friday with Eta becoming a post-tropical system headed out to the open waters of the western Atlantic.
Yet shortly after we said, “Goodbye, Eta!”, the NHC upgraded Invest 98L in the central Caribbean to Tropical Depression #31. And as of 3 p.m. Friday, T.D. #31 received another NHC upgrade and is now Tropical Storm Iota, the 30th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Iota will be moving slowly from east to west across the Caribbean in the coming days in an environment that is primed for intensification.
In fact, the latest NHC forecast upgrades Iota to hurricane intensity within the next 36 hours and has Iota becoming a Category 3 hurricane by Monday. That is a horror story for Nicaragua and Honduras, the likely landfall area for Iota as a major hurricane. Remember, the same region endured the deadly landfall by Eta at Category 4 just 10 days ago (Nov 3rd).
The NHC also continues to monitor T.S. Theta in the eastern Atlantic. Fortunately, Theta will not be a landfall threat as it slowly moves to the east then turns to the north and remains over open water, likely transitioning to a non-tropical low over the upcoming weekend.
