FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arriving Sunday

Next week will be mainly-sunny yet much, much cooler than this past week. Morning lows for the capital region will be in the 40s from Monday through Thursday with highs in the low 70s for the first half of the work week. Afternoon highs will rebound into the upper 70s for next Friday and the following weekend (Nov 21-22). And rain finally makes an appearance in the extended outlook for Sunday (Nov 22) into Monday (Nov 23).