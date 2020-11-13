EBRPPS closes Park Elementary School due to COVID-19 outbreak

As of now, the district intends to resume face to face learning for Park Elementary School students and staff on Monday, November 30, 2020. During this time period of virtual learning, the facility will be closed to the public for cleaning. The district will continue to consult with Health Centers in Schools, LDH and other local officials for additional guidance. As a reminder, the majority of EBRPSS sites will be closed on Monday, November 23 through Friday, November 27 for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Our thoughts are with the impacted students, staff and their families. We understand the challenge that this may pose for some of our families. We appreciate their understanding, compassion and support as our community continues to respond to this pandemic."