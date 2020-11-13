EBRPPS closes Park Elementary School due to COVID-19 outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools (EBRPPS) has announced it has closed Park Elementary School in Baton Rouge due to an outbreak of COVID-19.
The following is a satement from EBRPPS:
"Within the last twenty four hours, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System was notified of multiple, positive COVID-19 cases impacting students and staff at various grade levels across the Park Elementary School campus. Upon receiving this information, staff immediately began implementing contact tracing protocols provided by health officials, and close contacts are being notified.
Out of an abundance of caution and to limit the possibility of future spread, the district has made the difficult decision to transition all students and staff at the Park Elementary School Campus to virtual learning effective the afternoon of Friday, November 13, 2020.
As of now, the district intends to resume face to face learning for Park Elementary School students and staff on Monday, November 30, 2020. During this time period of virtual learning, the facility will be closed to the public for cleaning. The district will continue to consult with Health Centers in Schools, LDH and other local officials for additional guidance. As a reminder, the majority of EBRPSS sites will be closed on Monday, November 23 through Friday, November 27 for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Our thoughts are with the impacted students, staff and their families. We understand the challenge that this may pose for some of our families. We appreciate their understanding, compassion and support as our community continues to respond to this pandemic."
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.