Thursday, November 12: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, Nov. 12, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 191,889 total cases - 2,173 new cases
- 5,863 total deaths - 34 new deaths
- 684 patients in hospitals - decrease of 8 patients
- 59 patients on ventilators - decrease of 7 patients
- 176,107 patients recovered - 3,897 recovered
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.