SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 7 Scoreboard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the second-to-last week of the regular season of Louisiana high school football for 2020, a year most people won’t forget anytime soon.
THURSDAY SCORES:
Mentorship - 50
Baker - 8
____________________
Ascension Catholic - 42
Ascension Christian - 0
____________________
St. James - 61
Patterson - 3
____________________
McKinley - 0
East Ascension - 44
____________________
Hanson - 22
Centerville - 20
____________________
H.L. Bourgeois - 35
Thibodaux - 36 (2OT)
____________________
Comeaux - 14
Southside - 36
____________________
Edna Karr - 35
Belle Chasse - 0
____________________
East Jefferson - 36
Higgins - 27
____________________
Highland Baptist - 52
Central Catholic - 30
____________________
POSTPONED:
North Central
Catholic Pointe Coupee
____________________
