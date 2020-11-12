SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 7 Scoreboard

SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 7 Scoreboard
East Ascension running back Walter Samuel (No. 22) rushes for a touchdown against McKinley on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff | November 12, 2020 at 9:37 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 10:26 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the second-to-last week of the regular season of Louisiana high school football for 2020, a year most people won’t forget anytime soon.

THURSDAY SCORES:

Mentorship - 50

Baker - 8

____________________

Ascension Catholic - 42

Ascension Christian - 0

____________________

St. James - 61

Patterson - 3

____________________

McKinley - 0

East Ascension - 44

East Ascension wide receiver Jordan Goodlow (No. 1) makes a toe-tap touchdown catch in the back of the end zone against McKinley on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
East Ascension wide receiver Jordan Goodlow (No. 1) makes a toe-tap touchdown catch in the back of the end zone against McKinley on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

____________________

Hanson - 22

Centerville - 20

____________________

H.L. Bourgeois - 35

Thibodaux - 36 (2OT)

____________________

Comeaux - 14

Southside - 36

____________________

Edna Karr - 35

Belle Chasse - 0

____________________

East Jefferson - 36

Higgins - 27

____________________

Highland Baptist - 52

Central Catholic - 30

____________________

POSTPONED:

North Central

Catholic Pointe Coupee

____________________

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.