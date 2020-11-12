La. judge denies House’s request to revoke executive orders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a court hearing Thursday, Nov. 12, a Louisiana judge denied the House of Representative’s request for Governor John Bel Edwards to follow a petition that would have prevented him from issuing a new COVID-19 executive order.
The petition, signed by members of the House, put a seven-day hold on any new orders from the governor. It also ended the governor’s state of emergency declaration.
The governor sued the House, saying the petition was unconstitutional and issued a new executive order anyway.
That petition has since expired.
PREVIOUS STORY: Gov. Edwards suing legislature to defend coronavirus rules
Liz Murrill, the attorney for Landry’s office, says it’s “very unusual” for the governor to sue the legislature.
“There’s a lot that’s unusual in this case,” Judge Morvant replied. “There’s a lot unusual in 2020.”
The attorney general’s office is arguing whether that new order violated the house’s petition.
The hearing is ongoing. Austin Kemker will have more on later editions of 9News.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.