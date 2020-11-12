Attorney speaks about LSU’s Koy Moore, Alabama’s Traeshon Holden incident with Baton Rouge police officers

“That’s troubling that you had to put an additional status. That it’s not enough to be an American for you to be treated equally. That somehow you have to be special. You have to be special to get basic decency,” said Haley. “You have to be special to warrant a decent interaction, in this case, with these officers. That you have to have the status of a title, and at that point you get respect. It’s not enough that you’re a citizen.”