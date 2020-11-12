Gov. Edwards vetoes another round of bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, November 12, Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed 8 bills from the special session.
The following bills have been vetoed from the special session:
HB 84 would have the possibility to significantly impact the State’s ability to respond to urgent needs in a federally declared disaster.
HB 29 purports to create a new severance tax exemption on oil produced from certain oil wells, but contains a number of practical shortcomings.
HB 37 would have established an income tax credit for restaurants and bars affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Gov. Edwards already signed into law SB 72, which provides a one-time refundable income tax credit based on permit amounts for those business enumerated in HB 37.
HB 72 would only be effective if SB 38 was enacted. SB 38 did not pass the legislative session, and therefore HB 72 is null.
HB 94 is extremely vague and fraught with unknowns that may have been addressed in a more thorough manner.
SB 18 attempted to provide financial relief to the same businesses SB 72 did. SB 72 was signed into law and to prevent conflict or overlap SB 18 did not become law.
SB 20 includes provisions that may make the emergency elections plan process improved and more responsive; however, the bill would have allowed the Legislature to vote via non-traditional means, including by email and text message.
SB 39 appears to be the statutory companion for SB 40, a constitutional amendment to provide for the continuity of government by allowing the Legislature to meet remotely, but the constitutional amendment did not pass.
