French Market Fruit Pizza

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No matter how old the kids are, 8 or 80, they’re sure to love this unique and interesting rendition of pizza. This simple and versatile breakfast, snack, or dessert idea is a perfect way to celebrate “National Pizza with the Works (except Anchovies) Day!”
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
3 kiwi fruit, peeled and sliced
1 banana, peeled and sliced
1 (11-ounce) can mandarin oranges, drained
½ cup seedless red grapes, halved
1 (18-ounce) package cookie dough
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
¼ cup confectioner’s sugar
1 (8-ounce) carton whipped topping
¼ cup sugar
¼ cup orange juice
2 tbsps water
1 tbsp lemon juice
1½ tsps corn starch
pinch salt
Method:
Preheat oven to 375°F.
Pat cookie dough onto an ungreased 14-inch pizza stone. Make sure dough is smooth and evenly distributed. Bake 10–12 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from oven, cool dough, and set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, whip cream cheese and confectioner’s sugar until smooth. Fold in whipped topping and stir to blend thoroughly.
Once cookie crust has cooled, spread cheese mixture evenly over crust. Arrange fruit on top of crust in a decorative fashion, starting from the outer edge and working inward.
Place pizza in refrigerator to chill.
In a saucepan, combine sugar, orange juice, water, lemon juice, corn starch, and salt. Using a wire whisk, whip to dissolve sugar and corn starch.
Bring mixture to a rolling boil, stirring constantly, and boil 1–2 minutes or until mixture thickens. Remove from heat and cool slightly.
Remove pizza from refrigerator and brush glaze over fruit to protect from drying out, flavor the pizza, and give a shiny, glistening look.
Cover pizza and chill until ready to serve.
