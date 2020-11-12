Disaster Legal Services offers free legal help for low-income hurricane victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following information was provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA):
Disaster Legal Services (DLS) provides free legal assistance to low-income hurricane survivors who cannot afford to hire a lawyer after a disaster.
Members of the American Bar Association, Young Lawyers Division advise and provide legal representation at no charge. There are certain limitations. Assistance is not available for cases that will produce a fee (i.e., cases where fees are paid as part of a court settlement).
DSL has assisted thousands of survivors with disaster-recovery problems including:
- Insurance claims for doctor and hospital bills
- Claims for property loss or loss of life
- Drawing up new wills or other legal papers
- Help with home repair contracts and contractors
- Advice on problems with landlords
- Transferring Title to Property
To request legal help through DLS, call 1-800-310-7029 or visit www.fema.gov or www.disasterlegalaid.org.
To see if you live in a disaster-declared parish, click here. For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, click here. Or, for Hurricane Delta, click here. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.
