FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps still trending warmer than normal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A noticeable difference out-the-door on this Thursday morning! Though still not quite as cool as it should be, at least temperatures are some 10 to 14 degrees lower than 24 hours ago. We’re starting out in the mid/upper 50°s to lower 60°s.
Look forward to lots of autumn sunshine today – light northerly winds and continuing to trend warmer than normal as temps climb to a high this afternoon of 80°.
Overnight, clear and even cooler – a low of 52°.
Tomorrow, a great way to end the week; sunny skies, and a high of 79°!
