FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine and mild temps for the next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll get to enjoy a nice run of weather over the next few days in the wake of a cold front that moved through the area on Wednesday. Temperatures will still be a little bit above normal, but lower humidity should make it more comfortable outdoors.
Today’s Forecast
Today will be a beauty if you get the chance to head outdoors, with bright sunshine and highs near 80°. It only gets nicer into the evening as temperatures fall through the 60s.
Friday – Sunday
Little change is expected for Friday and Saturday, with comfortably cool morning starts in the mid 50s and afternoon highs in the low 80s under mainly sunny skies.
By Sunday, a stronger cold front will approach from the west. That front may be enough to spark a few isolated showers. But its main impact will be the return of some true fall weather in its wake as we head into next week.
Extended Outlook
We’ll finally get to enjoy a run of true fall weather for most of next week. Morning lows will range from the mid 40s to low 50s, with afternoon highs generally in the low to mid 70s. Sunshine prevails for most of the week, with no rain in the forecast through Friday.
Tropical Update
Tropical Storm Eta made landfall near Cedar Key, FL overnight with maximum winds near 50 mph. It continues to trek across north Florida this morning and will emerge in the western Atlantic later today. It will continue to produce some gusty winds and occasional heavy rain for coastal areas of Georgia into the Carolinas before eventually moving farther offshore and becoming a non-tropical low.
Theta remains a strong tropical storm with maximum winds of 65 mph as of Thursday morning. It will remain over the open waters of the eastern Atlantic and should slowly weaken in the coming days.
And finally, it looks like there’s a good chance we’ll have Iota in the Caribbean by this weekend. Development chances are listed at 90% with the tropical wave moving through the Caribbean. The greatest threat from this system currently looks like it will be for parts of Central America.
