FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front expected to arrive midday Sunday

At this stage, guidance indicates the front will slide through the WAFB region around midday Sunday. The front is not going to be much of a rainmaker; the First Alert forecast currently sets Sunday’s rain chances at 20% or less, and even those places that do get rain are unlikely to receive much over 0.1″ for the day. However, the front will usher in a much cooler air mass, with morning lows in the 40°s to low 50°s through the following work week. Afternoon highs may not reach 70° for some of WAFB’s more northern neighborhoods through the first half of next week. Yes, we finally get some weather that feels like November!