FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front expected to arrive midday Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No complaining about Thursday’s weather with blue skies and sunshine. Even with afternoon temperatures climbing to 80° or more for many WAFB communities, the welcomed dip in humidity made for a great day.
The air will get even drier (less humid) through Thursday evening and into Friday, with dew point temperatures around the capital region slipping into the upper 40°s the lower 50°s. That should deliver morning starts in the low to mid 50°s Friday and Saturday, and keep the afternoons very pleasant, even with above normal afternoon temperatures climbing to around 80° both days.
By Saturday afternoon, the winds will have swung around to the southeast and south, bringing Gulf moisture back into the area. The wind shift will be a reflection of the approach of a cold front from the northwest. By Saturday night into Sunday, you will notice a modest uptick in the humidity, with Sunday morning lows running above 60° for just about the entire viewing area.
At this stage, guidance indicates the front will slide through the WAFB region around midday Sunday. The front is not going to be much of a rainmaker; the First Alert forecast currently sets Sunday’s rain chances at 20% or less, and even those places that do get rain are unlikely to receive much over 0.1″ for the day. However, the front will usher in a much cooler air mass, with morning lows in the 40°s to low 50°s through the following work week. Afternoon highs may not reach 70° for some of WAFB’s more northern neighborhoods through the first half of next week. Yes, we finally get some weather that feels like November!
The Storm Team keeps the forecast dry through the entire work week too, with temperatures closer to mid-November norms for the latter half of the week. The extended outlook includes only very limited rain chances for the following weekend (Nov. 21 and 22).
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Eta made its Florida landfall near Cedar Key (north of Tampa) around 3 a.m. Thursday morning with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Eta slowly weakened as it accelerated to the northeast, crossing the Florida Peninsula and emerging in the western Atlantic around midday Thursday. Eta is expected to skirt the coasts of Georgia, as well as North and South Carolina through Friday morning before heading to the cooler waters of the western Atlantic, where it’s expected to quickly lose its tropical structure.
Tropical Storm Theta in the eastern Atlantic is expected to remain rather strong through the next 12 to 24 hours before slowly weakening as it tracks to the east into the weekend, then turns to the north-northeast. Theta will not be a landfall threat, passing between the Azores and the Canary Islands as it heads towards cooler waters.
Then there’s Invest 98L, which is likely to become Iota within the next couple of days (as of 3 p.m. Thursday). Invest 98L/Iota is headed for Central America, potentially making landfall in Nicaragua, the same coastline Eta struck as a powerful Category 4 storm Nov. 3. Forecast guidance indicates Iota could be at hurricane strength by the time it reaches the coast.
If you’re interested in the endless number of tropical records 2020 has posted, here’s another possibility. Eta and Theta make 2020 only the second Atlantic season on record (along with 1887) with a pair of storms on the books at the same time after Nov. 1. Should Invest 98L get the upgrade to Iota before Eta transitions into a non-tropical system, it will be the first time ever with three named storms simultaneously this late in the season for the Atlantic Basin.
