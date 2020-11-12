EBR mayor-president says parish is moving in the wrong direction in terms of COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says as of Thursday, Nov. 12, the parish is moving in the wrong direction as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She says the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting that the parish’s positivity rate has risen back up to 5%.
“We cannot give in to ‘COVID Fatigue,'” said Broome in a statement released Thursday.
Read the rest of the mayor’s statement below.
"This is very concerning as much of our country is in the midst of the latest coronavirus resurgence. In some places, patients are being airlifted to other cities because their local hospitals are at maximum capacity.
I cannot stress enough, our economy and hospital capacity are at great risk. Just a few weeks ago, bars in East Baton Rouge Parish were granted permission by the state to reopen under limited capacity. As of today, we would no longer qualify for this opt-in status. If our positivity rate reaches two consecutive weeks of 10% positivity, our bars will be forced to close again.
Even more concerning is the potential for our hospitals to become overwhelmed as we head towards the height of flu season. If this happens, citizens could needlessly die.
In order to protect our health and keep our economy open, we must double down in our efforts by wearing a face covering, avoiding crowds, getting a flu vaccination, and getting tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms.
Finally, I want to thank the majority of our residents and businesses who have taken this pandemic seriously from the beginning. Your work does not go unnoticed. Along with our healthcare and essential workers, you are the true heroes during this crisis."
