Dr. McKinney releases statement, maintains innocence

Dr. McKinney’s life and career has been devoted to helping and healing those in need during the most vulnerable times of their lives. He left a career managing people for a major corporation to attend medical school and residency to help people in his and our community. He is a healer and not a harmer. He is sorry for any of his actions that contributed to this circumstance. He has no ill will towards anyone and looks forward to the legal system running its course and for the truth to be fully unveiled.