CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on felony attempted theft, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are currently searching for a woman wanted for attempted theft and monetary instrument abuse.
Police say Tenisha Banks, 42, is wanted on two counts of monetary instrument abuse and one count of attempted felony theft.
Banks is 5′ 1″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Banks' whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, or submit a tip online here. Those with info can also download the free P3 Tips app.
