Bars in Ascension Parish must close again after high positivity rate for two straight weeks

Bars to close in Ascension Parish again
By Rachael Thomas | November 12, 2020 at 3:28 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 4:16 PM

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Due to a rising positivity rate, Ascension Parish is no longer eligible to opt in to Phase 3 guidelines for bars, meaning bars in the parish must close again.

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) posted the information on its website Thursday, Nov. 12.

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Because the parish has had two weeks in a row with a positivity rate of greater than 10%, bars in the parish are no longer allowed to operate.

Click here for a full list of parishes in which bars are currently allowed to operate.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.