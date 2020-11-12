Bars in Ascension Parish must close again after high positivity rate for two straight weeks

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Due to a rising positivity rate, Ascension Parish is no longer eligible to opt in to Phase 3 guidelines for bars, meaning bars in the parish must close again.
The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) posted the information on its website Thursday, Nov. 12.
Because the parish has had two weeks in a row with a positivity rate of greater than 10%, bars in the parish are no longer allowed to operate.
Click here for a full list of parishes in which bars are currently allowed to operate.
