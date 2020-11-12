ACTION JACKSON: A mother of three is being evicted from her home despite a halt on evictions through 2021

(Source: WAFB)
By Donovan Jackson | November 12, 2020 at 3:28 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 3:51 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, Nov. 12 a mother of three says she doesn’t know what’s next for her family after being evicted from her home.

She says this is happening despite a CDC moratorium to halt evictions through 2021.

“I am supposed to keep them safe from things like this," said Arielle Butler, who’s being evicted from her home. “And now, I just feel useless and I feel alone.”

