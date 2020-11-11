95-year-old veteran reflects on serving on aircraft carrier during WWII

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Serving in the military is a sacrifice that does not go unnoticed. On Veterans Day we thank all of those who’ve made that sacrifice, like 95-year-old World War II veteran Cotton Lloyd.
He served on the USS Bunker Hill, an aircraft carrier in the Pacific Theater.
“Back then everybody was joining up. so we belonged to something,” Cotton says. “It was a big, big war we had and if you didn’t get involved in it you were kind of an outcast. Everyone had to volunteer for something, something you could get into you know."
WAFB’s Austin Kemker will have more on the courage and sacrifice of Cotton Lloyd’s on 9News at 5 and 6.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.