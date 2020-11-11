Together Baton Rouge announces passing of well-known pastor, Rev. Lee Wesley

“As Together Baton Rouge celebrate our 10th anniversary this month, it is with utmost important that we remember that this organization started with Rev. Wesley. He initiated and established a relationship with the Industrial Areas Foundation through which we build power by bringing people together. Not just power for the sake of power, but power that could be harnessed to address the inequities that plague our community,” the statement from Together Baton Rouge reads. “Rev. Wesley envisioned Together Baton Rouge as a space for religious institutions, civic organizations, unions, and non-profits to come together. He worked tirelessly to build and strengthen this coalition so that we could address the pressures facing families in Baton Rouge and across Louisiana. It was through this vessel that TBR leaders organized to save the Capital Area Transit System, fought to gain and preserve local control over industrial tax exemptions, expanded access to Medicaid throughout the state, and created a space for healing and criminal justice reform in the wake of the killings of Alton Sterling, Deputy Brad Garafola, Office Matthew Gerald, and Corporal Montrell Jackson.”