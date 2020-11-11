Target recalls toddler boots due to choking hazard

November 11, 2020

(WAFB) - Some Cat & Jack “Himani” and “Jaren” toddlers' boots have detachable pieces that pose a choking risk to the young wearer.

The company says this has happened in five cases. None have ended in a child choking, however.

As a precaution, over 122,000 boots sold in Target stores nationwide are being recalled.

Several styles and sizes are included. Click the link here for a full list.

Contact Target at 800-440-0680 for a refund.

