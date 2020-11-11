Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program goes virtual this year

This year, the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program will be done virtually. (Source: The Salvation Army)
By Rachael Thomas | November 11, 2020 at 2:54 PM CST - Updated November 11 at 3:46 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This year, the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree adoptions program is going all virtual.

Angel Tree adoptions are now open to the public. To adopt an Angel, click here.

“We are very excited to offer a safe alternative to adopting Angels during this pandemic and we are thankful to our community for helping us ‘rescue Christmas’ for some many in need this year!” said Major Donald Tekautz with the Salvation Army.

This year, almost 3,000 children are signed up to receive Christmas assistance. The program helps to provide families in need with assistance during the holidays, especially when it comes to Christmas presents for the kids.

For more info about how you can help, click here, or call 225-367-6904.

