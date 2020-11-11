Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program goes virtual this year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This year, the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree adoptions program is going all virtual.
“We are very excited to offer a safe alternative to adopting Angels during this pandemic and we are thankful to our community for helping us ‘rescue Christmas’ for some many in need this year!” said Major Donald Tekautz with the Salvation Army.
This year, almost 3,000 children are signed up to receive Christmas assistance. The program helps to provide families in need with assistance during the holidays, especially when it comes to Christmas presents for the kids.
