Salvation Army says fewer bells will be ringing outside of stores due to pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A familiar sound synonymous with the holidays will soon be returning to the Baton Rouge area.
The Salvation Army is starting up its Kettle Drive, meaning you’ll see bell-ringers at about 35 different stores in the area beginning Friday, Nov. 20.
But the organization is leaving about 25 kettles in storage this year because they’re having a hard time finding people to ring the bells.
Major Don Teakautz says the need is as great as it has been since the 2016 flood, but the pandemic has made it harder to find volunteers and donors.
“Our theme is ‘Rescue Christmas’ and that’s exactly where we’re at: needing people to come to our rescue in order that we can still have [an] impact on this community,” he says.
You can sign up to ring the bell for the Salvation Army by clicking here.
WAFB’s Matt Houston will explain all of the challenges the Salvation Army is facing this holiday season on 9News at 5 and 6.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.