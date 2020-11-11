Residents say debris from Hurricane Delta lingers a month after landfall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 9News has received dozens of calls and emails from residents in East Baton Rouge Parish about debris from Hurricane Delta not being picked, blocking streets, and killing grass on lawns.
WAFB’s Donovan Jackson has been working to get some updates on clean up efforts in the parish.
Residents near St. Michael High School say they have hurricane debris that has been in their yards for over a month now.
Donovan has talked with city-parish officials to find out what they’re doing to clean up the debris.
He’ll have a full report on 9News at 5 and 6.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.