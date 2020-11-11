Orgeron talks on radio show about team’s response to postponement of LSU-Alabama game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s kind of numbing to know this would have been week 11 into what was supposed to be a 12-game 2020 season and then realize LSU has still only played five games.
Head coach Ed Orgeron has done more “open date” radio shows than anyone has ever seen.
RELATED STORIES:
- Orgeron: LSU starting quarterback Myles Brennan out for remainder of 2020 season
- Match-up between LSU, Alabama postponed after COVID-19 outbreak among LSU players
- Auburn at Mississippi State game postponed because of COVID-19 cases at MSU
- Alabama moves up to No. 1 in both polls following Clemson loss
- See LSU’s full football schedule; TV schedule updated
At TJ Rib’s on Wednesday, Nov. 11, the restaurant was far less packed than for a normal show night. Of course, this one was not normal with the news before Tuesday’s practice that there’s no Alabama game Saturday. Coach O said he was up front with his team as soon as word came down.
“Yesterday (Tuesday), I told the team right before practice but we had an Alabama practice, a first down Tuesday,” said Orgeron. “We practiced and practiced very well. We said we’re going to put it in storage and use it again whenever we play them.”
“How did they respond to that type of news?” asked Chris Blair, director of radio broadcasting for LSU Sports.
“The guys were enthusiastic and worked hard. Today, we flipped the script and went to Arkansas, and again, they had a great practice.”
LSU is scheduled to travel to Fayetteville to face Arkansas on Nov. 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. The game will be shown on ESPN or the SEC Network.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.