Ohio State football game versus Maryland canceled after 8 Terrapins players test positive for COVID-19 in past week

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WOIO) - The Ohio State University football game slated for Nov. 14 has been canceled by the University of Maryland after the Terrapins paused "all team-related activities due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the program.
The University of Maryland tweeted out the news at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday that eight Terrapin football players tested positive for COVID-19 over the past seven days.
The Terrapins confirmed the game against the Buckeyes will not be rescheduled.
The University of Maryland said the joint decision to cancel Saturday’s game was made by their President Darryll Pines and their Director of Athletics Damon Evans following a recommendation from University health officials and a Big Ten Conference consultation.
“There is nothing more important than the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Evans said. “We realize that this news is disappointing to all of the Maryland fans out there who were looking forward to the Terps taking on an outstanding Ohio State team, but the responsible thing for us to do is pause football activities, given the number of positive cases currently in our program.”
“We’re obviously extremely disappointed that we’ll be unable to host Ohio State this Saturday,” said head coach Michael Locksley. “It was an opportunity that our team was preparing for and excited about. However, we have and always will keep our players, coaches and staffs safety at the forefront of our decision making process. We’ll continue to operate as much as we can virtually as we monitor the situation in hopes of returning to play when it’s deemed safe.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.