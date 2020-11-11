LSU softball signs 6 players for 2022 season to earn No. 6 ranking for its class

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU softball team announced Wednesday, Nov. 11, the signing of six new players, who will all be freshmen and eligible for the 2021-22 academic year.
Extra Inning Softball ranked the Tigers' class as No. 6 in the country as all signees are ranked in the Top 100 Prospect rankings.
The Tigers signed Baylea Brandon, Raelin Chaffin, Madilyn Giglio, Kaylen Madrey, McKenzie Redoutey, and Sydney Peterson.
Brandon is from Leander, Texas. She is a utility player. Extra Inning Softball ranks her No. 27 overall and No. 23 at her position. She hit .500 as a junior, ripping 11 home runs and 10 doubles in a shortened season due to COVID-19. In her freshman and sophomore seasons, she earned first team all-district, all-district offensive MVP, first team all-academic, and all-state honors. She hit 18 home runs this summer, helping lead her team to the Texas Gold Cup.
Chaffin is a pitcher from Bossier City, La. She will join the Tigers in the fall of 2020. Extra Inning Softball ranks her No. 14 overall and No. 9 at pitcher. She was named Pitcher of the Year twice. She also has earned first team all-state, defensive MVP, first team all-district, and first team all-city honors. She led Airline High to a semifinal finish as a sophomore, recording 274 strikeouts with a 0.85 earned run average. She finished with a 21-3 record in 141 innings pitched. As a freshman, she led the team to the state quarterfinals and finished her rookie campaign with 272 strikeouts in 153 innings pitched with a 1.05 ERA and a 21-4 record.
Giglio, an outfielder from Metairie, La. She will join the Tigers in the fall of 2021. Extra Inning Softball ranks her No. 53 overall and No. 24 at outfielder. As a sophomore, she hit .520 with 26 stolen bases in a pandemic-shortened season. In her freshman season, she hit .463 and stole 24 bases. She is a two-time all-district and all-state performer. She also earned all-metro honors in her sophomore season. She played for the EC Bullets summer program and hit .392 with 44 stolen bases and 17 extra-base hits this past summer. In the summer of 2019, she helped her team to the TCS/USA 16U National Championship. She hit .409 that summer with 30 extra-base hits and 59 stolen bases.
Madrey is an infielder from Newnan, Ga. Extra Inning Softball ranks her No. 24 overall and No. 20 at infielder. She earned all-state honors in her first three seasons and all-region in all four seasons. As a senior, she hit .588 with 28 stolen bases, 18 RBI, five triples, and two home runs. She hit .588 as a junior with 26 stolen bases, eight doubles, five triples, three home runs, 26 RBI, and 47 runs scored.
Redoutey is an outfielder from Franklin, N.C. She will join the Tigers in the fall of 2021. Extra Inning Softball ranks her No. 10 overall and No. 4 at outfielder. She was an all-conference performer as a sophomore and earned all-state, all-district, all-conference, and all-region honors as a freshman. In her freshman year, her team was the state runner-up.
Peterson is an infielder from Stockton, Calif. Extra Inning Softball ranks her No. 35 overall and No. 31 at infielder. She is a two-time first team all-league honoree. She is also a two-time Defensive Player of the Year. As a sophomore, she batted .486 with 22 runs scored, 10 RBI, four home runs, and a .945 slugging percentage. In her freshman campaign, she hit .628 with 31 runs scored, 25 RBI, and a 1.162 slugging percentage.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.