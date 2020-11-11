LSU basketball inks its first players of fall signing period

He averaged 21.7 points last season for Poly High in Baltimore. He was 65% from the field and 53% from beyond the arc. He was named the Mr. Maryland Basketball for the 2019-20 season and the Baltimore City Player of the Year. He is listed as a four-star recruit by ESPN, while Rivals lists him at No. 41 at the shooting guard position and 247Sports Composite rankings post Murray at No. 47 at the position.