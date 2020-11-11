Labadieville woman accused of killing infant son, sheriff says

LABADIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a woman accused of killing her 1-year-old son.
Sheriff Leland Falcon says deputies were dispatched to the home of Tonika M. Willoughby, 28, of Labadieville, after receiving a report that her child was unresponsive.
First responders transported the child to Thibodaux Regional hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, according to Falcon.
Falcon says the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on the child and a preliminary report indicates that child neglect and abuse were a direct result of the infant’s death.
Deputies obtained a warrant and arrested Willoughby Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the charge of first-degree murder.
The Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services removed Willoughby’s two remaining children from her home and relocated them to the care of other individuals, Falcon says.
The case remains under investigation.
