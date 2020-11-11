Gov. Edwards, Mayor Broome mark Veterans Day in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards joined East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome for a flag-raising ceremony at the Volunteers of America Greater Baton Rouge’s Garfield House in Baton Rouge Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The Volunteers of America Greater Baton Rouge’s Garfield House provides a transitional housing program to veterans in the Baton Rouge-area.
The flag-raising was held in honor of Veterans Day and the countless number of veterans who have served America.
