FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weak cold front today delivers some modest relief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak cold front moving through the area today will deliver a few more light showers through early afternoon, followed by some drier and slightly cooler air for the remainder of the week. Even with its passage, temperatures will remain a little above normal into the weekend.
Today’s Forecast
Light showers will remain possible through early afternoon today as the cold front only slowly slides to our east. And it will be another warm and humid day as highs climb into the low 80s. Changes will arrive by tonight, though, with clearing skies, drier air, and slightly cooler temperatures moving in. We’ll wake up to upper 50s on Thursday morning instead of the upper 60s we’ve seen the last couple of days.
Thursday into the Weekend
Beautiful weather prevails in the wake of our weak cold front. Morning starts will be in the 50s, with afternoon highs near or slightly above 80° on any given day. Plenty of sunshine can be expected through Saturday, with a few more clouds and a slim chance of showers by Sunday.
That rain chance on Sunday will be due to another, stronger cold front approaching from the west. It looks like the front should move through either late Sunday night or early Monday morning.
Next Week
In the wake of that second front, we should finally see a return of some true fall weather for much of next week. Sunshine prevails for the better part of the week, with morning lows getting as cool as the mid 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and highs that may struggle to top 70° in some areas during the first half of the week.
Tropical Update
Eta once again became a hurricane early Wednesday morning with maximum winds listed at 75 mph as of the 9 a.m. advisory. The forecast track has continued to trend east, now showing Eta making landfall just north of Tampa as a strong tropical storm on Thursday.
Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Theta has started slowly weakening over the eastern Atlantic and that trend should continue over the next few days as it remains over open water and away from land.
Finally, development chances are now listed at 80% with a tropical wave moving through the Caribbean. It is quite possible that we will have Iota by the weekend somewhere in the western Caribbean. The greatest threat at this point appears to be to parts of Central America, including some of the same areas that were recently impacted by Hurricane Eta.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.