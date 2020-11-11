FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weak cold front today delivers some modest relief

A less-humid air mass will filter into the region behind the front with the clouds thinning through the evening and overnight. Sunrise temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50°s for many WAFB neighborhoods under clear skies. Sunshine will rule the day on Thursday with afternoon highs in the upper 70°s to around 80° for metro Baton Rouge. While that is warmer-than-normal for this time of year, the drop in humidity compared to the past few days will make for a fine autumn day. Friday morning will be a few degrees cooler with clear skies again, giving the region a nice close-out to the workweek in spite of highs again around 80°.