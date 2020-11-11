FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weak cold front today delivers some modest relief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak cold front has been slowly advancing across Louisiana on Wednesday, spawning a few light showers in the WAFB region through the day. The front is expected to be east of the Baton Rouge area this evening and make its way out of Louisiana by Thursday morning.
A less-humid air mass will filter into the region behind the front with the clouds thinning through the evening and overnight. Sunrise temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50°s for many WAFB neighborhoods under clear skies. Sunshine will rule the day on Thursday with afternoon highs in the upper 70°s to around 80° for metro Baton Rouge. While that is warmer-than-normal for this time of year, the drop in humidity compared to the past few days will make for a fine autumn day. Friday morning will be a few degrees cooler with clear skies again, giving the region a nice close-out to the workweek in spite of highs again around 80°.
The updated forecast for this weekend is even drier than what the Storm Team had been anticipating. Earlier forecasts were calling for isolated showers for Saturday and Sunday but the latest First Alert forecast now calls for a dry Saturday and only spotty showers for Sunday. A “dry” front is expected to cross Louisiana during the latter half of the day on Sunday. Highs for both days will stay around the 80° mark for the capital region, but weekend plans should go-off without a weather hitch for just about everyone.
Sunday’s “dry” front will deliver a welcomed dip in temperatures for next week. The Storm Team anticipates a string of rain-free days from Monday through Friday with afternoon temperatures running about 10° cooler from Monday through Wednesday than what we expect for the upcoming weekend. In fact, some WAFB communities may struggle to get into the 70°s through the first half of next week! And the current extended First Alert outlook into next week is posting morning lows in the mid to upper 40°s for Tuesday and Wednesday.
In the tropics department, we continue to track three features in the Atlantic Basin with our focus on the Gulf’s Eta. Eta briefly returned to hurricane intensity on Wednesday morning but follow-up National Hurricane Center (NHC) updates had Eta back down to tropical-storm intensity by noon. Eta’s forecast calls for a Florida landfall north of Tampa as a tropical storm on Thursday morning.
In the eastern Atlantic, T.S. Theta is slowly weakening. The forecast for Theta calls for continued weakening with the system losing its tropical structure over water and no threat to land. And in the Caribbean, the tropical wave tagged as Invest 98L is still posted by the NHC with an 80% chance of tropical development over the next 3 to 5 days: it seems likely that we could have T.S. Iota in the Caribbean sometime this weekend. And sadly, 98L/Iota will threaten the same areas – principally Nicaragua and Honduras – that endured the brunt of Eta’s landfall as a Category 4 barely more than a week ago.
